Vehicle restriction on Upper Red Lake to begin Saturday at sunset

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities in Beltrami County are restricting access to the portion of Upper Red Lake in their county starting at sunset on December 30, 2023.

According to Beltrami County officials, the reason for the restriction is continued incidents of fishermen becoming stranded on and breaking through the ice on Upper Red Lake.

Vehicles are barred from traversing Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County until the Sheriff rescinds the order.

Snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and all motorized vehicles are prohibited from going on the ice.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office, a violation of this order is a misdemeanor under Minnesota Statute.

County officials plan to monitor ice conditions and the Sheriff will determine when to lift the restriction.

Authorities said after several days of rain and above-freezing temperatures, ice conditions have deteriorated.

They said area lakes have very inconsistent ice conditions and extreme caution should be taken.

They’re urging people to check the ice thickness frequently and check with area resorts and bait shops regarding ice conditions before going on the ice.

