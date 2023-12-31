Your Photos
Bethany men’s basketball pulls away with a five point win against Wartburg College

Bethany defeats Wartburg 83-78.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball team defeated Wartburg College 83-78 Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Nielsen recorded the first triple double in BLC program history with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks.

With the win, BLC improves to 9-3 on the season.

BLC is on the court next Tuesday, January 2nd on the road against Central College.

