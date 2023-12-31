A mild, quiet start to 2024

It is going to be a quiet, warmer than average start to 2024. While there will be quite a few clouds through the first couple of days of the new year, high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s through most of the upcoming week and beyond. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above our average high for this time of year. After a quiet week and upcoming weekend, long-range models are hinting that things could get a little more active next week. There is a potential system that could bring snow by early to mid-next week. We’re still a week away, and the system hasn’t developed, so it’s way too early to get specific. But it is definitely something we will be watching.

