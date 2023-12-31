Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A mild, quiet start to 2024

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is going to be a quiet, warmer than average start to 2024. While there will be quite a few clouds through the first couple of days of the new year, high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s through most of the upcoming week and beyond. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above our average high for this time of year. After a quiet week and upcoming weekend, long-range models are hinting that things could get a little more active next week. There is a potential system that could bring snow by early to mid-next week. We’re still a week away, and the system hasn’t developed, so it’s way too early to get specific. But it is definitely something we will be watching.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 12/30/23
Saturday snowflakes, Sunday chilly temperatures
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 12/30/23
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 12/30/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 12/29/23
Temperatures cool slightly this weekend
As the new year approaches, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said his office has already...
Minnesota officials advise extreme caution as ice rescues stack up