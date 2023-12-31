Your Photos
Saturday snowflakes, Sunday chilly temperatures

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 12/30/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We’re seeing some freezing rain and light snow showers Saturday night to kick off the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will continue to drop slightly over the next day, with highs in the low 30s through the weekend. Overnight low temperatures on New Year’s Eve are expected to drop into the teens, which will be cold in comparison to the last several days, but is surprisingly still above average for this time of year.

Dry conditions are also expected to kick off the new year, but not before some light snow showers move through tonight. Flurries have been seen around the region, along with very light patches of accumulation. This will continue through the overnight, clearing out early Sunday morning. It’s likely that not everyone will receive snow, and those who do will likely only see a light dusting. Further towards Wisconsin, snow totals may be closer to an inch, so keep that in mind if you’ll be traveling in that direction this weekend.

Even though snow totals are minimal, roads could still be slick in some areas especially Saturday night and Sunday morning. You’ll want to use a little bit of extra caution when out and about and celebrating the new year.

