Snowplow flips Sunday in vehicle crash in Duluth(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday morning in Duluth that caused a snowplow to flip on its side.

According to Duluth Police, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to N 5th Ave W and W 4th St for a report of a traffic crash.

Police leaders say their initial investigation shows a plow was attempting to stop and due to the icy road conditions, it slid into a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.

The plow hit the vehicle and flipped on its side.

Minor injuries were reported to the two individuals in the vehicle and the passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

