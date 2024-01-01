Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado Springs mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19th, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point. When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence. Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26th. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and more.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Police tell us more information will be released during a press conference that will be scheduled in the future.

