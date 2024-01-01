House a total loss after New Year’s Day fire in Sergeant Bluff

Your Photos
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue says its crews were called to two fires within the first three hours of the new year. On Jan 1 a call came in for a large fire at 1935 Glenn Elen Road, around 3 am they responded to a structure fire on Glen Ellen Road.

The fire took approximately three hours to extinguish and is considered a total loss

In a post on their Facebook page, Sergeant Bluff Fire & Rescue says no one was injured in that fire. Sergeant Bluff Fire was assisted by Bronson and the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s fire department.

No details on the cause of that fire have yet been released.

