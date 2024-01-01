Your Photos
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners announced

Minnesota Lottery Logo
Minnesota Lottery Logo(Minnesota State Lottery)
By Matt McConico
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners were announced on New Year’s Day.

The $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Delano at Coborn’s #2028, 1400 Babcock Blvd. E., and in Dundas at Kwik Trip #489, 415 Hester St. E. Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Isanti Mobil, 721 Heritage Blvd. N.W., in Isanti
  • Lake City Fresh Market, 310 S. Lakeshore Drive, in Lake City
  • Hy-Vee Gas, 2027 S. Broadway, in New Ulm
  • Owatonna Food & Fuel, 401 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna
  • Kwik Trip #150, 6250 County Road 120, in St. Cloud

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Cub Foods, 1201 Larpenteur Ave. W., in Roseville
  • Speedway #4385, 27 W. Birch St., in St. Joseph
  • Cenex Convenience, 112 Main St., in Dent
  • Kwik Trip #273, 6516 Grand Ave., in Duluth
  • Kwik Trip #615, 1740 Commerce Drive, in North Mankato

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Kwik Trip #216, 4805 Miller Trunk Highway, in Hermantown
  • Koehnen’s BP, 17415 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka
  • M&H Gas, 721 Arcade St., in St. Paul
  • Lake Region Co-op #26, 512 7th St. N.E., in Buffalo
  • Freedom Valu #67, 4548 Shady Oak Road, in Minnetonka

A total of 800,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 24, 2023, and sold out in a record 22 days, on Nov. 14, 2023, creating the fastest sellout ever.

A complete list of winning numbers can be found at mnlottery.com

