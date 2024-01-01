Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners announced

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners were announced on New Year’s Day.

The $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Delano at Coborn’s #2028, 1400 Babcock Blvd. E., and in Dundas at Kwik Trip #489, 415 Hester St. E. Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Isanti Mobil, 721 Heritage Blvd. N.W., in Isanti

Lake City Fresh Market, 310 S. Lakeshore Drive, in Lake City

Hy-Vee Gas, 2027 S. Broadway, in New Ulm

Owatonna Food & Fuel, 401 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna

Kwik Trip #150, 6250 County Road 120, in St. Cloud

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Cub Foods, 1201 Larpenteur Ave. W., in Roseville

Speedway #4385, 27 W. Birch St., in St. Joseph

Cenex Convenience, 112 Main St., in Dent

Kwik Trip #273, 6516 Grand Ave., in Duluth

Kwik Trip #615, 1740 Commerce Drive, in North Mankato

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Kwik Trip #216, 4805 Miller Trunk Highway, in Hermantown

Koehnen’s BP, 17415 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka

M&H Gas, 721 Arcade St., in St. Paul

Lake Region Co-op #26, 512 7th St. N.E., in Buffalo

Freedom Valu #67, 4548 Shady Oak Road, in Minnetonka

A total of 800,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 24, 2023, and sold out in a record 22 days, on Nov. 14, 2023, creating the fastest sellout ever.

A complete list of winning numbers can be found at mnlottery.com

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.