MN lottery winners, local and beyond, strike it big, heading into 2024

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (Jan. 1, 2024) – A few local Minnesota lottery ticket winners kicked the 2024 New Year off with both bangs -- and bucks!

Two of the $100,000 winning tickets were bought at Hy-Vee Gas, in New Ulm, and Owatonna Food & Fuel, in Owatonna.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at the North Mankato Kwik Trip location, at 1740 Commerce Drive.

The Minnesota Lottery sold 100,000 more Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets this year.

Eight hundred thousand lottery tickets went on sale Oct. 24, and sold out in a record-breaking 22 days -- creating the quickest sellout ever.

A complete list of winning numbers can be found here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.