New 2024 Earned Sick and Safe Time Law goes into effect on Jan. 1

FILE - Under the new law, employees will earn one hour of sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, with a maximum of 48 hours per year, unless the employer agrees to a higher amount.(Pexels)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Jan. 1, a new statewide Earned Sick and Safe Time law takes effect.

The law will require employers to provide paid sick time to most working Minnesotans.

Under the new law, employees will earn one hour of sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, with a maximum of 48 hours per year, unless the employer agrees to a higher amount.

An employee is anyone who works at least 80 hours in a year for an employer in Minnesota, but does not include independent contractors.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says temporary and part-time employees are also covered under the law.

State officials say employers are required to notify staff members about the new sick-time policies.

