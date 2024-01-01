Quiet start to 2024, minor snow chances possible this coming weekend

The new year will start with quiet conditions and warmer than average temperatures sticking around ahead of minor snow chances possible this coming weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the day before becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely hover in the low-30s with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Tonight will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout Tuesday as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will follow the cloudy sky trend through the day before becoming partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be slightly chillier with highs hovering in the upper-20s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning as skies gradually become partly cloudy.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs hovering in the upper-20s through the day. Winds will remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with increasing flurry chances through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the day before dipping into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries on Saturday and light snow possible on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the weekend with winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-20s Saturday night and the low-20s Sunday night.

Next week is looking to continue with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the week with highs in the upper-20s on Monday, the mid-20s on Tuesday, and the upper-teens by Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will also have a dropping trend with lows in the low-20s on Monday and the low-teens both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

