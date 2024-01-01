Your Photos
Radon testing kits available Tuesday for Radon Action Month

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials are reminding residents that the start of the new year also begins Radon Action Month.

To keep residents safe, the Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health to give out 100 radon test kits at no charge.

Test kits can be picked up on Tuesday, on the first floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services building in St. Peter.

The test kits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soil and is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

Each year, more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon in the country.

The risk is largely preventable by testing homes and fixing radon problems.

