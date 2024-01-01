Your Photos
A tranquil start to 2024; more winter-like weather possible by next week

By Shawn Cable
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Happy New Year! 2024 is off to a relatively quiet, mild start. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average for the first week of the new year. Expect quite a few clouds, but no major weather systems are expected to impact our area. This may be hard to believe, but we may actually break away from the quiet and mild trend that has been so familiar this winter season. Our long-range forecast data is suggesting that we could see some light snow by early to mid next week. In addition to that, trends are hinting at the potential for our first significant, longer-lasting blast of Arctic air that could drop temperatures below zero by mid to late next week.

We will likely catch a few glimpses of sun this afternoon, but overall the rest of today will be mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. A weak front will move across the area tonight, bringing a few minor changes for Tuesday which will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. The biggest change will be the wind shifting to the north and increasing to about 10 to 20 mph. The rest of this week will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Our weather pattern will become a bit more active by the weekend. A front will move across the region late Saturday, bringing light snow late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. As of right now, I don’t think amounts will be significant, but they could certainly be enough to make roads a little slick. Other than the light snow, the upcoming weekend will be mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We are tracking another, much more significant system that will move across the central US from early to mid next week. At this time, all indications are that this system will track well to our south and east, having minimal impact on our area. Of course, with the system being more than a week away, we all know how easily that can change. The weather team will be watching trends closely, and will have the very latest updates as this system develops.

