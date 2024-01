MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As successful as the Mankato Community Collage was, Josh Madson is looking to go even bigger this year. If you want to appear on the jumbotron at a MSU hockey game, reserve your spot at www.communitycollage.org by Jan. 13.

