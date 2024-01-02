Calm start to 2024, but light snow and cold are on the way

Quiet, warmer-than-average weather will continue through the rest of this week. There will be quite a few clouds through Wednesday, but high pressure will move in, bringing a bit of sunshine on Thursday. By late Friday, our weather pattern will begin to change with several systems bringing multiple light snow chances through the weekend and into early next week. Snow amounts will be fairly light with each system, but we could work our way to an overall total of an inch or two of snow by Monday or Tuesday. We are also watching a more significant system that will have the potential to impact parts of our region early to mid-next week. After that, long-range trends indicate that we may be headed into our first significant cold snap of this winter season.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Clouds will stick around through tonight and most of Wednesday, but high pressure will move in on Thursday, making it the sunniest day of the week.

Our weather pattern will begin to change a bit on Friday, as several weak waves of energy move across the area, bringing multiple light snow chances through the weekend and into early next week. As I mentioned, each of these systems will only bring light snow, but it’ll definitely be enough to keep you on your toes while driving. We will gradually work our way up to a total of an inch or two of snow through the weekend and into early next week.

We are tracking a more significant system that will likely move across the central US early to mid-next week. This system has the potential to be a high-impact winter weather event for part of the country, but as of right now, all indications are that this system will stay primarily to our south. This thing is still almost a week away, and a lot can change between now and then. We will be watching it closely and have updates as it develops.

