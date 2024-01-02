Your Photos
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan. 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at the hospital in 2023 at 11:59 p.m.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

