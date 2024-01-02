‘It’s wonderful to look at.’: St. Louis couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A St. Louis couple is celebrating a major milestone on the first day of 2024, ringing in the New Year by celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Andrew and Bertha Kowalczyk married on Jan. 1, 1944, after meeting two years earlier in 1942.

In June of 1943, Andrew began active duty in the U.S. Navy and spent two months at Fort Schuyler for his Navy indoctrination. He also spent several months at Princeton studying advanced electronics later that year.

In October of 1943, Bertha began her sophomore year at the University of New Hampshire. During Thanksgiving break, the two got engaged and agreed to wait until the war was over before getting married.

“He called me on the phone, and he said, ‘I changed my mind; I want to get married now,’” Bertha said. “So I told him the one day I like, and I think is significant is New Year’s Day, and he said okay.”

On his wedding day, Andrew arrived several hours early to check in at MIT, where he went on to study radar technology, much of which was top secret at the time.

For much of the rest of 1944, the couple moved to various places around the United States as Andrew was stationed with the Navy in Texas, Rhode Island, and Hawaii. In 1946, Andrew was released from active duty and began working as an electrical engineer before retiring from the Civil Service in 1980.

The couple had six children. Peter Kowalczyk and his twin brother Bruce are the youngest.

“They were one piece around the other,” said Peter. “Two halves of the puzzle, you put them together, and they’re happy.”

Kowalczyk said despite 18 years between the youngest and oldest siblings, his parents always had high expectations and taught him many life skills he cherishes to this day.

“They taught me how to cook. It’s why I’m a good cook today,” he said. “They taught us good money management, and how to be successful in life. They made sure to do that with each of their children, even though they were in their forties when they were raising us younger ones.”

On Monday, four generations of family members gathered to celebrate the pair’s 80th anniversary at Cape Albeon in Valley Park, where they’ve lived independently for the last five years. While their hearing and vision are deteriorating, their son said, they remain healthy.

“It’s wonderful to look at,” said Cathy Kowalczyk, one of the couple’s 16 grandchildren. “My parents have been married 50 years, and my Uncle Paul has been married 50 years, so it’s a great family to look up to as far as love and marriage and staying together.”

Bertha said the key to a blissful 80 years of marriage is trust.

“I think trust in each other,” she said. “We would not lie to each other or try to deceive the other, and it’s worked, it’s worked out.”

Andrew will look to celebrate his 104th birthday this year, while Bertha will celebrate 103.

