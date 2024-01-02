Man shot by son in Eagle Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake man was airlifted to a local hospital today after police say he was shot in the arm by his son.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, police got the call at 4:19 p.m.

Police say the caller was the victim’s son, and he told police he shot his father in the arm.

After rendering first-aid, the 59-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and later airlifted for more treatment.

The victim’s son has been detained.

This incident is still under investigation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.