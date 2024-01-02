Your Photos
Man shot by son in Eagle Lake

An Eagle Lake man was airlifted to a local hospital today after police say he was shot in the arm by his son.
An Eagle Lake man was airlifted to a local hospital today after police say he was shot in the arm by his son.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake man was airlifted to a local hospital today after police say he was shot in the arm by his son.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, police got the call at 4:19 p.m.

Police say the caller was the victim’s son, and he told police he shot his father in the arm.

After rendering first-aid, the 59-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and later airlifted for more treatment.

The victim’s son has been detained.

This incident is still under investigation.

