Minnesota’s Red Flag Law now in effect in 2024

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s Red Flag Law is now in effect this year.

Under the new law, Minnesotans will be able to petition the courts to prevent someone from purchasing or possessing firearms. The law allows a family or household member, law enforcement officer, city or county attorney or guardian to petition the court.

Governor Tim Walz signed the measure into law back in May.

Tuesday, Governor Walz and his team will host a conference to highlight the new law. They will also be joined with lawmakers, representatives from a local police department, and gun safety advocates.

