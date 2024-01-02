New fitness option in Mankato: Maverick Fitness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drive Research finds about 39 percent of people choose fitness as their new year’s resolution. If that’s you, we’re here to help give you that extra boost.

We stopped into Maverick Fitness, a new option for fitness on Victory Drive in Mankato that’s ready to help you stay accountable.

You can find Maverick Fitness at 1751 North Victory Drive Suite 100 in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.