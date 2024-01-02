Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New foods to add to your diet this year

Registered Dietitian April Graff joins us from Hy-Vee with some new foods to add to your menu for the new year.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re one of those people who are looking to add new and/or healthy foods to your diet for one of your resolutions, we’ve got you covered.

Registered Dietitian April Graff joins us from Hy-Vee with some new foods to add to your menu for the new year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

Combine self affirmations with paint and a canvas to inspire yourself and stay positive...
New Year’s affirmations art with Kylie Rieke
We stopped into Maverick Fitness, a new option for fitness on Victory Drive in Mankato that’s...
New fitness option in Mankato: Maverick Fitness
Combine self affirmations with paint and a canvas to inspire yourself and stay positive...
New Year’s affirmations art with Kylie Rieke
Registered Dietitian April Graff joins us from Hy-Vee with some new foods to add to your menu...
New foods to add to your diet this year