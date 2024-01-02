Your Photos
New Minnesota laws take effect

It’s Jan. 1, which not only means the start of a new year, but also the start of new laws in Minnesota.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

One of those new laws increases language access ballot at the ballot. Every precinct in the state will now provide ballots and other materials in the state’s three most commonly spoken languages, outside of English.

For now, that includes Spanish, Somali, and Hmong, but that can change as the state’s most common languages shift over time.

Today also marks the start of a new automatic voter registration law. Under that law, all eligible Minnesotans will be automatically registered to vote.

Meanwhile, workers in Minnesota who make minimun wage will see an increase in their paychecks beginning Monday. The boost, which the Department of Labor and Industry says is adjusted for inflation, will be 10 to 85 per hour for large employers and 8 to 85 for small employers. It’s worth noting that the statewide wage hike will not interfere with minimum wage requirements in Minneapolis or St. Paul, both of which already implemented their higher hourly rates.

Also going into effect today, a new statewide earned “sick and safe time” law takes effect. It will require employers to provide paid sick time to most working Minnesotans.

Under the new law, employees will earn one hour of sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, with a maximum of 48 hours per year, unless the employer agrees to a higher amount. An employee is anyone who works at least 80 hours in a year for an employer in Minnesota, but does not include independent contractors. The Minnesota department of labor and industry says temporary and part-time employees are also covered under the law.--

Customizing your car just got one step cooler. Minnesota now has a new type of customization to its license plate options: blackout. The new blackout plates will be available in the same way that current customizable license like the DNR license plates or the sports team license plates are available.

