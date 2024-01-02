Your Photos
Portion of North Fifth Street to temporarily close

A portion of North Fifth Street (between Madison Avenue and East Lafayette Street) will be temporarily closed while crews perform sewer repairs.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 a.m., a portion of North Fifth Street, between Madison Avenue and East Lafayette Street, will be temporarily closed while crews perform sewer repairs. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 9, weather permitting.

For more information about this release contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

