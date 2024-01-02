Portion of North Fifth Street to temporarily close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 a.m., a portion of North Fifth Street, between Madison Avenue and East Lafayette Street, will be temporarily closed while crews perform sewer repairs. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 9, weather permitting.

