Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis to make stops in NW Iowa

DeSantis finished a full tour of Iowa's 99 counties on Saturday.
DeSantis finished a full tour of Iowa's 99 counties on Saturday.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -With less than two weeks until the First in the Nation GOP Caucus in Iowa many candidates are making their final pushes in Iowa. One of those is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to a press release from the Never Back Down campaign, the Gov. will be in Iowa on Jan 3, 5 and 6 with nine stops in Iowa. Two of those are in Siouxland.

On Wednesday DeSantis will be in Sioux City at Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant at 2401 5th St. Doors open at 3 PM and the event begins at 3:30 PM. Later in the day, the Gov. will be at the American Legion Doornink Brunsting Post 199 located at 282 1st Ave NE Sioux Center, Iowa Doors open for that event at 5:30 PM with the event starting at 6 PM.

