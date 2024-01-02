Your Photos
Quiet conditions continue ahead of weekend snow chances

Quiet conditions likely to continue ahead of increasing snow chances for this coming weekend.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The new year will continue with quiet conditions sticking around before we see an increase in snow chances coming this weekend.

The rest of this week will remain on the quiet side despite a few stray flurries possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the week with the exception of mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s through the week into the upcoming weekend. Winds will be relatively light, ranging between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight conditions will be on the colder side with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s every night this week except Wednesday night. Wednesday night will be the coldest of the week with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

This coming weekend a low pressure system will be passing by the area keeping skies on the cloudy side and bringing in the possibility of snow. We will start to see an increase in flurry chances throughout Friday afternoon and evening as temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Winds will continue to range between 5 and 15 mph through the weekend. Saturday will be the quietest day of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a very sight chance for some flurries as temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Snow chances will increase throughout Sunday, starting with flurries before becoming light snow showers through the mid to late afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Snow chances remain in the forecast through the start of next week with light snow showers possible throughout Monday and Tuesday morning. With the passage of the pressure system, we won’t just see snow chances, but a drop in temperatures through the middle of next week. We will start the week off with highs in the upper-20s on Monday before topping out in the mid-20s by Tuesday, and the mid-teens for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will also increase as the pressure system passes near the area, becoming stronger by Tuesday, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will stay on the stronger side through Wednesday as skies become partly cloudy and temperatures cool off. Overnight temperatures will start off in the upper-teens and low-20s Monday night before dropping into the single digits by Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

