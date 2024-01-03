Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

AMC Mankato closes permanently

Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus...
Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus announced its permanent closure.(Anthony Peregrin)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus announced its permanent closure.

Moviegoers had posted on social media that AMC was redirecting tickets purchased for the Mankato theater to its nearest location in the Twin Cities metro area.

A sign was posted on AMC’s door this morning and the closure has been reflected on AMC’s website.

Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus...
Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus announced its permanent closure.(Anthony Peregrin)

With AMC no longer in operation, Mankato is left with two movie theaters, Cinemark at the River Hills Mall and Spotlight Theaters in Downtown Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe
Welcome Home Escort to Honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe to be held Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett and its Leadership Team staff...
MDE Leadership Team aims to connect with educators, students statewide
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter