AMC Mankato closes permanently

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus announced its permanent closure.

Moviegoers had posted on social media that AMC was redirecting tickets purchased for the Mankato theater to its nearest location in the Twin Cities metro area.

A sign was posted on AMC’s door this morning and the closure has been reflected on AMC’s website.

With AMC no longer in operation, Mankato is left with two movie theaters, Cinemark at the River Hills Mall and Spotlight Theaters in Downtown Mankato.

