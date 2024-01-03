Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs

Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Best Buy is stopping all sales of DVDs and Blu-rays.

According to a report last fall from Variety, Best Buy said it would begin phasing out sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both in store and online starting in 2024.

The retailer pledged to continue to sell physical disks through the 2023 holiday season before discontinuing sales in the new year, Variety reported.

Best Buy’s decision to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays leaves Walmart, Target, and Amazon as the biggest retailers to still sell physical discs.

Best Buy will continue to sell video games.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Latest News

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery
Murder charges have been filed against a patient at the Forensic Mental Health Program in St....
Charges filed against patient accused of killing another patient