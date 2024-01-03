Your Photos
Charges filed against patient accused of killing another patient

David Michael Otey, 43, faces two charges of 2nd-degree murder and two other charges of assault.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Murder charges have been filed against a patient at the Forensic Mental Health Program in St. Peter.

According to a criminal complaint, David Michael Otey, 43, admitted to hitting another patient over the head with an electric guitar late Sunday evening.

Otey allegedly told a staff member to check on the now-deceased patient in their room following the attack.

Otey then climbed over the staff desk and choked the staff member according to charges.

The staff member told authorities that their colleagues were unable to reach the injured patient’s room as they worked to prevent Otey from causing further harm to them.

Court documents reveal that staff had to lock themselves in their offices as they waited for law enforcement.

The patient who was allegedly injured by Otey was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m., on Monday.

Otey had a bail hearing Wednesday morning in Nicollet County Court. He faces two charges of 2nd-degree murder and two other charges of assault.

