Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a blaze at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

The station reported that no one was in the house at the time the fire broke out. It wasn’t immediately clear the source of the fire.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

