Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (Gray News) – Gray TV will host a second virtual town hall ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, this time with candidate Asa Hutchinson, where we will ask your questions.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down with Hutchinson at 3:30 PM on Thursday, January 4th. You’ll be able to watch the forum LIVE on this website and station streaming apps.

We want to get Hutchinson to answer the questions you have for him. Fill out this form here to submit your question.

This is the second forum ahead of the January 15th Iowa Caucuses. On January 2nd, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the first virtual forum. We have invited other candidates, including Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, to take part in a virtual town hall and hope to announce more events soon.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Latest News

Weather impacts us all and it's easy to believe a forecast you see on social media. But...
WEATHER WONDER: Avoiding nonsense social media forecasts
Murder charges have been filed against a patient at the Forensic Mental Health Program in St....
Charges filed against patient accused of killing another patient
Capitol Security will have an increased presence at the building for the rest of the day.
Minnesota State Capitol out of lockdown after bomb threat
Weather impacts us all and it's easy to believe a forecast you see on social media. But...
WEATHER WONDER: Avoiding nonsense social media forecasts