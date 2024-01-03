Light snow, colder temperatures on the way this weekend, next week

Quiet conditions will come to an end this weekend as light snow moves through the area ahead of a cool down and more minor snow chances next week.

Today will be on the cloudy side with relatively quiet conditions. We may see a few stray flurries here and there around the area as temperatures rise into the low-30s by this afternoon. Winds will be relatively light ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy after midnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning with a stray flurry or two possible overnight.

Thursday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the upper-20s. Winds will be light, reaching up to 10 mph. Cloudy skies will return Thursday night as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. With the cloudy skies moving in, a few light flurries are possible with an increase in light snow chances overnight into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-20s.

Saturday will continue with rather cloudy skies and light snow showers around the area. Snow totals as of now are looking to be on the light side, ranging from a dusting up to an inch possible. This may vary a little bit between now and Saturday morning/afternoon when the snow moves in. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with snow showers fizzling out, but a chance for flurries remain as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a pocket of sunshine or two along with a stray flurry or two. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph. Sunday night will continue with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will be our next chance at light snow around the area with cloudy skies sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Snow showers will continue into the late night hours, and may linger into early Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-teens.

Light snow may continue into Tuesday before fizzling out through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will start cooling off Tuesday as highs top out in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to cool as we go through the remainder of next week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday before becoming mostly cloudy by Thursday and remaining on the cloudy side heading into next weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s on Wednesday before dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures on Thursday will top out in the upper-teens with winds increasing up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. We may see a few light snow showers on Thursday and Friday next week with temperatures staying cooler. We are looking at highs topping out in the mid-teens on Friday with winds remaining breezy around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will become bitter as they dip into the single digits on both Thursday night and Friday night.

