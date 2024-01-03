Light snow, colder temps headed our way

After a quiet start to 2024, we are anticipating a few changes that will take us through the weekend and much of next week. We will start with light snow this weekend, a couple more rounds of light snow into next week, and follow up with much colder air by late next week into the following weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. High pressure will begin to move into the region from the north late today into the evening, which will provide some clearing. Overnight lows will depend on how fast that clearing happens. If clouds stick around through much of the night, our low temperature will only drop into the upper teens. However, if we clear out, more cooling is possible, and some places could drop into the lower teens. Single digits are possible to our north.

We are tracking a series of systems that will bring multiple rounds of light snow this weekend into early next week. The first will arrive Friday night. This system will bring light snow to much of Minnesota and northern Iowa from late Friday night through Saturday. Amounts will be less than an inch, with slightly higher amounts—up to a couple of inches—across northern Minnesota. We continue to track a more significant system that will move across the central United States early next week. As of now, trends still keep this one well to our south with a potential of a significant winter system for folks from Kansas City to the Quad Cities to Milwaukee. That said, we’ll likely still receive some snow. There’s potential for the system to drift further north and west, increasing our impacts. It’s still early, a lot can change. We will be watching the system closely and bring you updates along the way. After that, there could be a couple of quick, fairly weak systems that bring a bit more on and off light snow into next week.

The other thing we are watching closely is the likelihood of an upper-level pattern change that will bring some of the coldest Arctic air of the season. By late next week, lows could drop into the single digits with highs in the teens. There is even potential that some places could drop below zero. Keep in mind, the Mankato area has yet to drop below zero this winter season. At this time last year, we had had at least 10 days with a below zero temperature. So, one might say that it’s about time. Stay tuned. We’ll have updates along the way.

