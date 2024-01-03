Your Photos
Mayo’s 2024 ‘Journey to Wellness’ program

For the second year in a row, Mayo Clinic Health System offers a wellness self-guided program.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The clinic says the “Journey to Wellness” program hopes to provide key materials to keep you and those around you safe.

Participants will receive access via email to a monthly tool kit that focuses on different aspects of health.

That includes physical activity, heart health, sleep, social connections, stress, anxiety, and cancer and diabetes prevention.

“As part of this program you focus on your health, then you’re able to help other people. and that’s what you know, the whole idea of just trying to be healthy is is that if you can take care of yourself you’re there and available to take care of other people,” said Tina Tharp.

Last year around 9,000 people participated for the first time.

Those interested in singing up can head to the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

