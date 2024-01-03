MDE Leadership Team aims to connect with educators, students statewide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Leadership Team has visited more than 150 school districts and charter schools since the spring.

According to a release, MDE Commissioner Willie Jett and the MDE’s staff have committed themselves to hearing out, and learning from, educators and students at a statewide level.

Each school can decide what MDE Leadership Team visits will look like, whether that entails classroom visits, programming geared to promote career- and college-readiness, or chatting with students and faculty about their needs, successes, and opportunities for improvement.

As a result, teachers across Minnesota are learning and implementing evidence-based reading strategies, based on student needs, and building relationships with students and their families.

Career and technical education programs at the middle and high school levels can help students learn life and career skills from trained professionals, often from their respective industries.

Commissioner Jett and the MDE leadership team will continue to visit school districts and charter schools throughout the state, in the coming months, to meet their goal of connecting with educators and students across the state.

