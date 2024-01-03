Minnesota State Capitol out of lockdown after bomb threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) – The Minnesota State Capitol is out of lockdown after a bomb threat was emailed to multiple state capitols across the country.

The email was received at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol Capitol Security, including an explosive-detecting K-9, conducted multiple searches between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. No suspicious or threatening items were found.

The building has since reopened and normal activities resumed after some were moved to different locations during the searches.

Capitol Security will have an increased presence at the building for the rest of the day.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s (BCA) Fusion Center is in contact with other centers across the nation as the organizations continue to monitor the situation.

