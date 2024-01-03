Your Photos
Mountain Lake battles past Madelia

Mountain Lake defeats Madelia 68-50.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mountain Lake girls basketball team defeated Madelia 68-50 Tuesday night.

Mountain Lake plays next Thursday, January 4th against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 6:00 p.m. at RTR High School.

Madelia plays next Thursday, January 4th against Nicollet at 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet.

