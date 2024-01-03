Salmonella case linked to Busetto Charcuterie Sampler

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials in Minnesota are warning consumers to stay away from a certain brand of Charcuterie Sampler due to Salmonella concerns.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDA), an individual reported becoming ill last month after consuming a Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler purchased at Sam’s Club.

That person was not hospitalized.

MDA officials tested an unopened package from that individual’s home which later tested positive for Salmonella.

Officials recommend not eating any Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler with the expiration date of April 27, 2024.

Officials are still figuring out which of the individual components of the sampler is the source of contamination.

