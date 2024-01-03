Your Photos
Salmonella case linked to Busetto Charcuterie Sampler

Officials from the MDA say an individual reported becoming ill last month after consuming a Busseto-brand Charcuterie Sampler purchased at Sam's Club.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials in Minnesota are warning consumers to stay away from a certain brand of Charcuterie Sampler due to Salmonella concerns.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDA), an individual reported becoming ill last month after consuming a Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler purchased at Sam’s Club.

That person was not hospitalized.

MDA officials tested an unopened package from that individual’s home which later tested positive for Salmonella.

Officials recommend not eating any Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler with the expiration date of April 27, 2024.

Officials are still figuring out which of the individual components of the sampler is the source of contamination.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

