Subject named in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the 20-year-old who was shot and killed in a shooting with Cedar Rapids police on Monday.

Officials say a preliminary autopsy has been completed on Michael Griffin of Cedar Rapids. They say the results of the autopsy may not be available for release for several weeks.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the incident started just before 6:30 a.m. Monday when police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Longwood Drive NE.

After officers found the suspect vehicle, a chase began. The police pursuit went down 1st Avenue near 12th Street East when officers said the driver, now identified as Griffin, pointed a gun out of the window and fired at officers.

The passenger reportedly got out of the vehicle at one point and was taken into custody. The passenger was identified as a juvenile.

The chase continued to Mount Vernon Road SE and 34th Street SE, where the Griffin allegedly fired more shots at officers. His vehicle reportedly went off the road in the 5600 block of Mount Vernon Road SE.

Officers said that as they gave Griffin verbal commands, he fired his weapon again from inside the vehicle. That’s when five officers fired their guns at him. They later found Griffin dead at the scene. Officials have not confirmed how he died at this time.

None of the officers involved in the incident were hurt. They remain on leave pending the completion of the investigation.

