Town Hall with Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

KEYC News Now and our Gray Television Sister Stations are hosting a Town Hall with Florida Governor and Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

The town hall is being held in the studios of our station in Omaha, Nebraska and hosted by Iowa Political Director Dave Price of Gray Television.

Gray Television has also reached out to Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. A town hall is being scheduled for later this week with Asa Hutchinson.

