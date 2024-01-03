U of M Extension: Deadline for Private Pesticide Applicator recertification due March 1

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota residents who apply a Restricted Use Pesticide on land or sites, with the intention of producing agricultural products, will soon need to recertify.

According to a release from the University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension, Private pesticide Applicator certifications will expire on Mar. 1.

Certification statuses can be found here.

While there are several ways to recertify, the cost, $75, is the same, regardless of the choice made.

Option 1: Attend a live in-person workshop. A complete list of recertification workshops scheduled for Southwestern MN can also be found online.

Option 2: Attend a live, online Zoom workshop. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Option 3: Take the exam online. Go online and click on “Exam” under the “Certification” heading. The study manual will be available for free online.

Option 4: Take the mail-in written exam. Test packets are available at most county Extension offices, or by contacting the Worthington Regional Extension Office (507) 372-3900, Ext 3901. A hard copy of the study manual is available for $10.

Successful completion of any of these options will renew certification for three years.

