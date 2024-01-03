Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

U of M Extension: Deadline for Private Pesticide Applicator recertification due March 1

Minnesota residents who apply a Restricted Use Pesticide on land or sites, with the intention...
Minnesota residents who apply a Restricted Use Pesticide on land or sites, with the intention of producing agricultural products, will soon need to recertify.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota residents who apply a Restricted Use Pesticide on land or sites, with the intention of producing agricultural products, will soon need to recertify.

According to a release from the University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension, Private pesticide Applicator certifications will expire on Mar. 1.

Certification statuses can be found here.

While there are several ways to recertify, the cost, $75, is the same, regardless of the choice made.

Option 1: Attend a live in-person workshop. A complete list of recertification workshops scheduled for Southwestern MN can also be found online.

Option 2:  Attend a live, online Zoom workshop. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Option 3: Take the exam online. Go online and click on “Exam” under the “Certification” heading. The study manual will be available for free online.

Option 4: Take the mail-in written exam. Test packets are available at most county Extension offices, or by contacting the Worthington Regional Extension Office (507) 372-3900, Ext 3901. A hard copy of the study manual is available for $10.

Successful completion of any of these options will renew certification for three years.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
Town Hall with Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis
According to the MDA, an individual reported becoming ill last month after consuming a...
Salmonella case linked to Busetto Charcuterie Sampler
A portion of North Fifth Street, between Madison Avenue and East Lafayette Street, will be...
Portion of North 5th Street to temporarily close
Officials from the MDA say an individual reported becoming ill last month after consuming a...
Salmonella case linked to Busetto Charcuterie Sampler