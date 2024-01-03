Your Photos
Unique meal prep in southern Minnesota

We’ve got a unique one right here in southern Minnesota. Shay and Raven Allrunner with Well Made Meal Prep joining us.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The meal prep industry is currently worth $1.5 billion and is expected to grow to $2.7 billion by 2025. One thing people like about it is that it offers a variety of niches, including healthy meal prep, vegan meal prep, vegetarian meal prep, gluten-free meal prep, and keto meal prep

We've got a unique one right here in southern Minnesota. Shay and Raven Allrunner with Well Made Meal Prep joining us.

Check out www.wellmademealprep.com for more information.

