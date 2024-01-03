Your Photos
Vikings to start QB Mullens Sunday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) calls a play during the first half of an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Wednesday the team will start Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

Sunday will be Mullens’ third start of the season, and his first since week 16. Jaren Hall started in place of Mullens during Sunday night’s loss to Green Bay before Mullens replaced Hall in the second half. Mullens has also appeared in a fifth game this season.

In Mullens’ last start against Detroit, Mullens threw for 411 yards, 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Mullens has completed 67.3% of his passes for 910 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Vikings can still make the playoffs but need help to do so. The Vikings will make the playoffs if Minnesota wins at Detroit, Arizona wins against Seattle, Chicago wins at Green Bay, and Atlanta wins at New Orleans or Carolina wins against Tampa Bay.

Vikings at Lions will air Sunday at noon on KTTC’s sister station FOX 47.

