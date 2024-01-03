Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

WEATHER WONDER: Avoiding nonsense social media forecasts

Weather impacts us all and it's easy to believe a forecast you see on social media. But consider the source before believing.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Weather impacts us all and it’s easy to believe a forecast you see on social media. But consider the source before believing what you see online.

In this Weather Wonder segment, First Alert Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr explains more and shows a recent example of something that was recently posted on social media.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday
Murder charges have been filed against a patient at the Forensic Mental Health Program in St....
Charges filed against patient accused of killing another patient
Capitol Security will have an increased presence at the building for the rest of the day.
Minnesota State Capitol out of lockdown after bomb threat
Weather impacts us all and it's easy to believe a forecast you see on social media. But...
WEATHER WONDER: Avoiding nonsense social media forecasts