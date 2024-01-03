Welcome Home Escort to Honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe to be held Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A welcome home escort in honor of Mankato East High School graduate who was killed in a military training exercise will take place Thursday.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe was one of five special operations aviation Soldiers killed when the MH-60 Blackhawk carrying them when it crashed in the East Mediterranean Sea region last November.

The escort will begin at noon at the Mankato Regional Airport and end at Northview, North Mankato Mortuary, according to Sgt. Wolfe’s family.

Last week, the Navy announced it had recovered all of the fallen soldiers remains. Two had been recovered at the time of the crash salvage with the remaining three recovered later.

Sgt. Wolfe graduated from Mankato East High School and immediately went to serve in the United States Army in 2018.

Last Friday, his father and stepmother Scott and Heather Wolfe confirmed to KEYC News Now that their son was back on US soil and was being brought home, to the Mankato Area.

There will be a celebration of life with the public invited. It will be held Friday, January 5 at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

