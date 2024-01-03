Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Welcome Home Escort to Honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe to be held Thursday

Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe
Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe(Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A welcome home escort in honor of Mankato East High School graduate who was killed in a military training exercise will take place Thursday.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe was one of five special operations aviation Soldiers killed when the MH-60 Blackhawk carrying them when it crashed in the East Mediterranean Sea region last November.

The escort will begin at noon at the Mankato Regional Airport and end at Northview, North Mankato Mortuary, according to Sgt. Wolfe’s family.

Last week, the Navy announced it had recovered all of the fallen soldiers remains. Two had been recovered at the time of the crash salvage with the remaining three recovered later.

Sgt. Wolfe graduated from Mankato East High School and immediately went to serve in the United States Army in 2018.

Last Friday, his father and stepmother Scott and Heather Wolfe confirmed to KEYC News Now that their son was back on US soil and was being brought home, to the Mankato Area.

There will be a celebration of life with the public invited. It will be held Friday, January 5 at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Mankato has lost one of its movie theaters as the AMC six-screen near MSU-Mankato campus...
AMC Mankato closes permanently
The Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett and its Leadership Team staff...
MDE Leadership Team aims to connect with educators, students statewide
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter