$4M awarded to local workforce development programs by DEED

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly $4 million in grants are awarded to 16 community and nonprofit organizations by The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In a release from DEED, on Thursday, it was announced the latest in the agency’s overall efforts to help grow Minnesota’s workforce.

The grants will go to two funding programs: Southeast Asian Economic Disparities Relief and Getting to Work, which help remove obstacles that many Minnesota workers may face on their path to finding and keeping the right jobs.

The Southeast Asian Economic Disparities Relief fund program awarded $475,000 competitive grants to help four nonprofit organizations increase training capacity within the communities they serve.

The grants will fund training programs supplying workforce recruitment services and development, job creation and community outreach.

The following organizations were each awarded a $475,000 grant for specific workforce development training programs:

Getting to Work grants are awarded to organizations that set up and run programs that provide, repair or maintain motor vehicles to economically disadvantaged people, aged 22 and up, in obtaining or keeping employment.

In addition, grant recipients must also offer workshops or counseling services, covering topics such as financial literacy, credit counseling, budgeting for vehicle ownership, vehicle maintenance and repair training.

