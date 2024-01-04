Your Photos
BEC discusses Radpidan Dam future

By Sofia Martinez
Jan. 3, 2024
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners continues to discuss the future of the Rapidan Dam.

Around 3 years ago, a study was conducted that identified two feasible solutions for the dam’s state of disrepair: repair or remove the dam.

In April of last year, The county submitted a notice of intent to surrender its federal Energy Regulatory Commission license.

And as of now the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will become the agency that will be responsible for regulatory oversight of the dam.

“Whether to pursue removal or whether to repair it, to stand. So I think as as we learn more and as that process on referrals between those two agencies, we hope to be part of that conversation and help the county board make an educated decision along the way,” said Ryan Thilges.

A dam safety and surveillance monitoring report is due in April of this year.

Routine safety monitoring continues at the dam.

