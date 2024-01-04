Your Photos
Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road

Someone dumped puppies and their mom on the side of a road in Dickson County. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A boxful of puppies was rescued from the side of a Tennessee road Tuesday when a man stumbled across it.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue said James Allen was the “observant, good human” who found the puppies. He said he often travels down the road where they were found.

Allen said he found the canines at the perfect time.

“The lid was closed, as you can see in the picture, so the pups couldn’t get out,” Allen said. “It was so fresh there was no poop or pee in the bottom of the box.”

Five puppies and a mother dog were all found on the side of Double Branch Road near Dickson.

The furry family was taken into the care of the animal rescue. Staff there are making sure the animals are safe and fed.

Anyone who recognizes the puppies is asked to contact Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, who said they are interested in pressing charges against the person responsible.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

