Charter school students prevented from sports and extracurriculars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since 2019, leaders at the Kato Public Charter School have been fighting for their students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities within the Mankato Area Public School district. However, due to state bylaws, right now, charter school students are excluded from these opportunities, even though home-schooled kids are not.

“I mean, it was pretty sad. I was pretty upset about it,” said Jhoana Hernandez-Cano.

Like so many high school students, Hernandez-Cano has dreamed of playing soccer. But for Jhoana, and many others, that goal remains out of reach.

“Like in elementary school, we kind of dreamed about, you know, when we got older, we’d be able to play for our school. But things happened and we wouldn’t be able to do that. And that kind of sucked for us,” said Hernandez-Cano.

Hernandez-Cano attends Kato Charter School, which doesn’t have sports or the option to play for a public school. Mankato’s superintendent says the state league is a big part of the reason why.

“So the Minnesota State High School League sets the participation guidelines for kids across Minnesota who want to participate in Co curricular activities. And so Mankato area public schools through East High School and West High School are members of the Minnesota State High School League, and it’s through their bylaws that help direct school districts to make decisions as to who can be allowed, and then who’s restricted from playing on school teams,“ said Paul Peterson.

Right now, MAPS has 11 co-ops with other districts for sports and extracurricukars activities. Kato Public Charter School is not one of them because district 77 hasn’t signed a cooperative agreement with them.

“I’m really fighting. Like I said, for those middle schoolers that want the opportunity to experience it. I want to support them in any opportunity they may have to experience that because I feel like MAPS is taking away a life experience that a student may have the opportunity to engage in,” said Mymique Baxter.

Baxter stresses that only a small percentage of students want to participate in sports/extra curricular activities, so their should be a pathway to figuring out a way for those students to do so.

