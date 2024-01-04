Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued an order for all state and US flags to fly half-staff in honor of fallen Mankato native, Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe.

From sunrise to sunset, the flags will fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. Wolfe’s memorial.

Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe (Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe)

Sgt. Wolfe was one of five killed in an aircraft crash, during a training exercise over the Mediterranean Sea, in November.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

