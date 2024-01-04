Your Photos
Iowans speak out against new book ban law at public hearing

(Libbie Randall | KCRG)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans are sounding off against a law banning some books in Iowa schools.

The ban is part of an education reform law Governor Kim Reynolds signed last year.

However, a federal judge temporarily blocked this part of the law last week.

Iowa school districts have been unsure about how to deal with the law.

Now, there are specific rules to follow. The rules do not allow the visual or written depictions of a sex act in books in school libraries. The rules also now clarify what a sex act is.

Administrators and employees who don’t remove books can face a written reprimand for a first offense.

More violations would lead to a hearing before the Iowa Board of Education and possible disciplinary action.

During a Board of Education hearing Wednesday, five people showed up to speak against the law.

“No amount of rulemaking was going to cover up its homophobic and trans-phobic nature, as a federal judge noted on Friday. The law is clearly written to discriminate against students and teachers who want to discuss same-sex relationships and transgenderism,” said Sarah Parris, who opposed the book ban.

Governor Kim Reynolds has said the law is about protecting students.

Another public hearing is set for Thursday.

